LONDON Jan 27 Carlos Tevez could stay at Manchester City until the end of the season even though he has not kicked a ball for them since September and is unlikely ever to do so again.

The 27-year-old Argentine international, banned, fined and in self-imposed exile in his homeland, has been linked with moves to Inter Milan, AC Milan and Paris St Germain but City's asking price of around 25 million pounds ($39.25 million) has partly prevented any deal from happening.

Now, with the January transfer window deadline approaching on the 31st of the month, his advisor Kia Joorabchian told the UK's Talksport radio: "We've been in negotiations with three big clubs but I don't think they have reached the figures Manchester City want.

"Carlos will remain at Man City until the summer. City would like to move him on but only at a certain price."

Tevez last played for Premier League leaders City in a League Cup win over Birmingham City on Sept.21.

Six days later he failed to heed coach Roberto Mancini's instructions to warm up as a substitute in a Champions League match at Bayern Munich and has not played since. He has been in Argentina without the club's permission since November.

Serie A champions AC Milan, who want him on loan despite City demanding a sale, looked like securing his signature and might yet do so but Joorabchian says a deal may now have to wait until the end of the season.

"This summer will open up a lot of markets. All of the big clubs are looking for players who can play in the Champions League," he said.

"Carlos Tevez is cup-tied and that creates a big obstacle. You're spending a lot of money on the transfer and the salary and he can't play Champions League.

"You have three-and-a-half months and then you can restructure your team, and buy Carlos, in the summer."

Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani has said his club will make a decision later on Friday on whether to pursue their interest in Tevez or take Catania's Maxi Lopez instead. ($1 = 0.6370 British pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)