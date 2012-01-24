Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
MANCHESTER, England Jan 24 Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez has been found guilty of gross misconduct and fined six weeks' wages after flying home to Argentina without the club's permission, a club source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old, who has not played since refusing to warm up during a Champions League match in September, has angered the Premier League club with his prolonged absence in Argentina since November and is looking to leave in this January transfer window. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.