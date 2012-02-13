Argentine soccer player Carlos Tevez of England's Manchester City laughs as he attends the farewell match of former Boca Juniors striker Martin Palermo at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES Manchester City's rebel striker Carlos Tevez says if manager Roberto Mancini is sincere about having him back in his squad he will gladly play again for the Premier League club.

"If I was wrong, I say sorry. I sincerely believe I did not make a mistake," the Argentine international said in an interview broadcast on Monday.

"If it's true (Mancini would welcome me back), of course I like that, if it's (meant) for the media, no," he told Fox Sports.

Tevez has not played for City since his refusal to follow the instructions of Mancini and warm up during the Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich in September.

"I'm prepared to go back and put on the City shirt. I'm going to train, to give my all and be available (for selection)," he said in his first interview since his unauthorised return to Argentina in November after being banned by the club.

"I can imagine myself going on to the field and I'm going to have to be brilliant (to win over the critics). It's not going to be easy for me nor the fans."

The 28-year-old said Mancini could have dealt with him behind closed doors but instead aired the problem that existed between the two men.

"There the coach made a mistake," Tevez said.

"We have had arguments before, we almost came to blows last season (but) he's a winner and so am I."

(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)