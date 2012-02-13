BUENOS AIRES Feb 13 Manchester City's
rebel striker Carlos Tevez says if manager Roberto Mancini is
sincere about having him back in his squad he would gladly play
again for the Premier League club.
"If I was wrong, I say sorry. I sincerely believe I did not
make a mistake," the Argentine international said in an
interview broadcast on Monday.
"If it's true (Mancini would welcome me back), of course I
like that, if it's (meant) for the media, no," Tevez told Fox
Sports.
Tevez has not played for City since his refusal to follow
the instructions of Mancini and warm up during the Champions
League defeat by Bayern Munich in September.
