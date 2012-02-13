BUENOS AIRES Feb 13 Manchester City's rebel striker Carlos Tevez says if manager Roberto Mancini is sincere about having him back in his squad he would gladly play again for the Premier League club.

"If I was wrong, I say sorry. I sincerely believe I did not make a mistake," the Argentine international said in an interview broadcast on Monday.

"If it's true (Mancini would welcome me back), of course I like that, if it's (meant) for the media, no," Tevez told Fox Sports.

Tevez has not played for City since his refusal to follow the instructions of Mancini and warm up during the Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich in September. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)