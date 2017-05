LONDON, March 9 England's top flight soccer clubs have unanimously agreed to cap the price of tickets for away fans at 30 pounds ($42.67)for the next three seasons, the Premier League said on Wednesday.

"Clubs know that away fans have a unique status," the league said in a statement.

"They are essential for match atmosphere and stimulate the response from home fans that distinguishes Barclays Premier League matches from those of other leagues."

($1 = 0.7031 pounds) (Editing by: Mitch Phillips)