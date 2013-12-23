James Tomkins (L) challenges Queens Park Rangers' Loic Remy (C) during their English Premier League soccer match in London January 19, 2013.

LONDON West Ham United defender James Tomkins has been charged with resisting arrest and being drunk and disorderly after an incident at a nightclub, police said on Monday.

The 24-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning at a nightclub in his home town of Brentwood, just outside London.

"Police were called by security staff ... shortly before 12.30am on Sunday following reports of a disturbance," Essex police said in a statement.

"Officers arrived and arrested James Tomkins before later charging him with one count of assaulting a police officer, one count of resisting arrest and one count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place."

The former England Under-21 international was released on bail to appear in court on January 9.

Tomkins featured in West Ham's 3-1 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday, a result that left his team one place and one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

