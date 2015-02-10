Soccer-Sunderland dent Hull's survival hopes with 2-0 win
* Jones and Defoe gave relegated Sunderland a 2-0 win at Hull City
Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 14 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 13 Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) 8 Danny Ings (Burnley) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) 7 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) David Silva (Manchester City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) 6 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Oscar (Chelsea) Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
* Jones and Defoe gave relegated Sunderland a 2-0 win at Hull City
May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Saturday Saturday, May 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Hamilton Academical 1 Kilmarnock 0 Dundee 1 Motherwell 0 Ross County 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ross County 35 9 12 14 42 54 39 2 Kilmarnock 35 8 14 13 32 50 38 3 Dundee