UPDATE 1-Soccer-Magical Can goal boosts Liverpool's top-four push
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 13 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 9 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 8 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 7 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) 5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Ross Barkley (Everton) Arouna Kone (Everton) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 4 Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Juan Mata (Manchester United) Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City) Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United)
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
May 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 1 Watford 0 Liverpool 1 Emre Can 45+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,959 - - - Sunday, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 38, Calum Chambers 7