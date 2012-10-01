Soccer-Sunderland striker Defoe has medical with Bournemouth
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 6 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 5 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) 4 Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Peter Crouch (Stoke City) Michu (Swansea City) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 3 Gervinho (Arsenal) Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Nikica Jelavic (Everton) Damien Duff (Fulham) Mladen Petric (Fulham) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) Kevin Nolan (West Ham United)
GENEVA, June 6 Fewer top clubs should get automatic spots in the lucrative group stage of the Champions League, the umbrella organisation representing Europe's domestic leagues (EPFL) said on Tuesday.