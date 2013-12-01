Soccer-Tottenham given extension over Wembley move
March 31 Tottenham Hotspur have been given an extension until April 30 to decide whether they will play their home fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 10 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 9 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 7 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 6 Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) 5 Oscar (Chelsea) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) 4 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Samir Nasri (Manchester City) Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur)
March 31 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting Gabriel Jesus to make a sooner-than-expected return after the young Brazil striker broke a bone in his foot during the Premier League win over Bournemouth last month.
March 31 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gave short shrift to media reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and said the midfielder has recovered from a calf injury to play in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.