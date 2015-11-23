Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday
13 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
9 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
8 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
7 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Odion Ighalo (Watford)
6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)
Ross Barkley (Everton)
Arouna Kone (Everton)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
4 Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace)
Christian Benteke (Liverpool)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Juan Mata (Manchester United)
Nathan Redmond (Norwich City)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
Steven Fletcher (Sunderland)
Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City)
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United)