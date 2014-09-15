Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday
7 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
3 Steven Naismith (Everton)
Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton)
Nathan Dyer (Swansea City)
Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur)
2 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)
Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa)
Andreas Weimann (Aston Villa)
Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea)
Kevin Mirallas (Everton)
Nikica Jelavic (Hull City)
Raheem Sterling (Liverpool)
Stevan Jovetic (Manchester City)
Juan Mata (Manchester United)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)
Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion)