May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday
25 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
24 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
23 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
17 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
15 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
14 Odion Ighalo (Watford)
12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Diego Costa (Chelsea)
11 Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
10 Shane Long (Southampton)
Sadio Mane (Southampton)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
9 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Andy Carroll (West Ham United)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)