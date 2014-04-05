Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 29 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 20 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 18 Yaya Toure (Manchester City) 15 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 13 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 12 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 11 Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) 10 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) 9 Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Adam Lallana (Southampton) 8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea) Oscar (Chelsea) Peter Crouch (Stoke City) Adam Johnson (Sunderland) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.