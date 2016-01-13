UPDATE 1-Soccer-Real Madrid on verge of title after Ronaldo inspires win at Celta
* Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe's top five leagues with brace
Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Wednesday 15 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 13 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 11 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 8 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) 7 Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) Ross Barkley (Everton) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Troy Deeney (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
* Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe's top five leagues with brace
* Saints failed to score at home for the fourth time in a row