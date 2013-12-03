Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday
10 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
9 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)
Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)
Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
Loic Remy (Newcastle United)
7 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Robin van Persie (Manchester United)
6 Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City)
5 Oscar (Chelsea)
Yaya Toure (Manchester City)
4 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa)
Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Samir Nasri (Manchester City)
Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United)
Rickie Lambert (Southampton)
Jay Rodriguez (Southampton)
Wilfried Bony (Swansea City)
Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur)