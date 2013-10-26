Soccer-Sunderland end goal famine in 2-2 draw at home to West Ham
April 15 Bottom club Sunderland ended their seven-match scoring drought but slipped closer to relegation after a 2-2 home draw with West Ham United on Saturday.
Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 8 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 6 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 5 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 4 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Oscar (Chelsea) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 3 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Robert Brady (Hull City) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Tottenham Hotspur) Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur)
April 15 Bottom club Sunderland ended their seven-match scoring drought but slipped closer to relegation after a 2-2 home draw with West Ham United on Saturday.
April 15 Everton midfielder Ross Barkley ended a difficult week off the field by inspiring his team too an eighth straight home win with a 3-1 victory over Burnley at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.