Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 25 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 24 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 17 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 15 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 14 Odion Ighalo (Watford) 13 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 12 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 11 Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Troy Deeney (Watford) 10 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Shane Long (Southampton) Sadio Mane (Southampton) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Andy Carroll (West Ham United) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
May 16 Arsenal will be "frustrated" if they fail to secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season and can only blame themselves for their inconsistent performances, manager Arsene Wenger has said.