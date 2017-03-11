REFILE-Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, May 29
(Fixes lit in England cricket item)
March 11 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 19 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 17 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 11 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) 9 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Troy Deeney (Watford) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Andre Gray (Burnley) Pedro (Chelsea) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) 7 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion) Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United)
LONDON, May 28 Huddersfield Town and Reading will be playing for a minimum of 170 million pounds ($217.5 million) when they compete for a place in English soccer's Premier League at Wembley on Monday in a match regularly described as the richest in the global game.