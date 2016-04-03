Soccer-Tottenham sign off from the Lane in a blaze of glory
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 16 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 14 Odion Ighalo (Watford) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 11 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 10 Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) 9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Troy Deeney (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 8 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Ross Barkley (Everton) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
May 14 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palac