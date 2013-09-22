SHOWCASE-Soccer-Ibrahimovic uses brains, not brawn to combat ageing
April 10 Unable to cover the same ground as he did five years ago, Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has become a more intelligent footballer as he gets older.
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 4 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 3 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 2 Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Fraizer Campbell (Cardiff City) Oscar (Chelsea) Leighton Baines (Everton) Robert Brady (Hull City) Samir Nasri (Manchester City) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) Michu (Swansea City) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Tottenham Hotspur) Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur)
April 10 Unable to cover the same ground as he did five years ago, Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has become a more intelligent footballer as he gets older.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Friday, April 14 (GMT) Kilmarnock v Hearts (1845) Saturday, April 15 (GMT) Dundee v Hamilton Academical (1400) Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400) Rangers v Partick Thistle (1400) St. Johnstone v Aberdeen (1400) Sunday, April 16 (GMT) Ross County v Celtic (1130)