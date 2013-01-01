Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 16 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 13 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Demba Ba (Newcastle United) Michu (Swansea City) 10 Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) 8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) 7 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Juan Mata (Chelsea) Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) 6 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Nikica Jelavic (Everton) Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic)
LONDON, June 1 New Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has described the twice former European champions as a club in intensive care and 'not fit for purpose' in its current state.