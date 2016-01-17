Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday
15 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
13 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
Odion Ighalo (Watford)
12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
10 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
7 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Ross Barkley (Everton)
Christian Benteke (Liverpool)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)