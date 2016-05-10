UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 25 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 24 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 17 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 15 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 14 Odion Ighalo (Watford) 13 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 12 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 11 Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Troy Deeney (Watford) 10 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Shane Long (Southampton) Sadio Mane (Southampton) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Andy Carroll (West Ham United) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.