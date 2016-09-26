Sept 26 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday
5 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
4 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)
Etienne Capoue (Watford)
3 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Robert Snodgrass (Hull City)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Adam Lallana (Liverpool)
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
James Milner (Liverpool)
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
Leroy Fer (Swansea City)
Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion)