Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 9 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) 5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Odion Ighalo (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 4 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City) 3 Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa) Steven Naismith (Everton) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Juan Mata (Manchester United) Russell Martin (Norwich City) Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United)
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.