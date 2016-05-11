May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Wednesday
25 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
24 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
17 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
15 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
Odion Ighalo (Watford)
13 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
12 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
11 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
10 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Shane Long (Southampton)
Sadio Mane (Southampton)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
9 Christian Benteke (Liverpool)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Andy Carroll (West Ham United)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)