Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 14 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 13 Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) 12 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 9 Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) 8 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) 7 Danny Ings (Burnley) Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) 6 Oscar (Chelsea) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) David Silva (Manchester City)
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.