Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 7 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 5 Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) 3 Steven Naismith (Everton) Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) 2 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) Andreas Weimann (Aston Villa) Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) Andre Schuerrle (Chelsea) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Kevin Mirallas (Everton) Stevan Jovetic (Manchester City) Angel Di Maria (Manchester United) Ander Herrera (Manchester United) Juan Mata (Manchester United) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) Mohamed Diame (Hull City)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.