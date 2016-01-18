UPDATE 2-Rugby-Superb Saracens retain European title
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 15 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 13 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 7 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Ross Barkley (Everton) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Troy Deeney (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
May 13 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)