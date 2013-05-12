Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 25 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 23 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 20 Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) 18 Michu (Swansea City) 15 Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Demba Ba (Chelsea) 14 Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) 13 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 12 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 11 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Adam Le Fondre (Reading) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic) 10 Juan Mata (Chelsea)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.