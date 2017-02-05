Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 16 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 15 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 9 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) 8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 7 Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) Troy Deeney (Watford) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion) Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United)
LONDON, May 27 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte rued his side’s slow start to Saturday’s FA Cup final, and a controversial decision by the referee that set Arsenal on their way to victory, dashing his hopes of a league championship and FA Cup double in his first season in England.