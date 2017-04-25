Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 25 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 14 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 12 Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 10 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Troy Deeney (Watford) 9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.