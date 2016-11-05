Soccer-Arsenal must not underestimate Europa League, says Cech
May 18 Arsenal must respect the Europa League next season and take the tournament seriously if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, goalkeeper Peter Cech has said.
Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league match on Saturday 9 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 8 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 7 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 5 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 4 Sam Vokes (Burnley) James McArthur (Crystal Palace) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) James Milner (Liverpool) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Joe Allen (Stoke City) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) Etienne Capoue (Watford)
May 18 Leicester City are gunning for two wins in their last two Premier League games to secure a top-half finish after a poor start to the season, striker Jamie Vardy said ahead of Thursday's game against Tottenham Hotspur.