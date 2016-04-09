April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday
22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
16 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
14 Odion Ighalo (Watford)
12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
11 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
10 Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
9 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
8 Ross Barkley (Everton)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United)
Shane Long (Southampton)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)