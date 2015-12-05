Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday
14 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
10 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
9 Odion Ighalo (Watford)
8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
7 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Ross Barkley (Everton)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)
Arouna Kone (Everton)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)