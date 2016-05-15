May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday
25 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
24 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
17 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
16 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
15 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
Odion Ighalo (Watford)
13 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
12 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
11 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Sadio Mane (Southampton)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
10 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Shane Long (Southampton)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)