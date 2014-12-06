Soccer-Fellaini sent off as United hold on for goalless draw at City
* Fellaini sent off in 84th minute for clash with City's Aguero
Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 14 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 11 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 9 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 8 Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) 7 Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) 6 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) 5 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) 4 Danny Ings (Burnley) Steven Naismith (Everton) Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) Stevan Jovetic (Manchester City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Juan Mata (Manchester United) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Mohamed Diame (Hull City)
April 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Thursday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 14 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Christian Benteke (Crystal P