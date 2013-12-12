Soccer-Alli plans calmer approach to staying aggressive
March 28 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has no intention of abandoning his fiery competitiveness but is working on tempering his reactions during heated moments during matches.
Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Thursday 15 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 12 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 9 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 7 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 6 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) 5 Oscar (Chelsea) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 4 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Samir Nasri (Manchester City) Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur)
March 27 Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds ($44,030) by the English FA after they accepted a misconduct charge for the way their players reacted to a 50th minute penalty in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool on March 20.
MILAN, March 27 U.S. private equity fund Elliott has rescued former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's deal to sell soccer club AC Milan, throwing a financing lifeline to Chinese investors who were struggling to complete the transaction.