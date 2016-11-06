SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Arsenal v Everton
May 19 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league match on Sunday 9 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 8 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 7 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 5 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 4 Sam Vokes (Burnley) James McArthur (Crystal Palace) Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) James Milner (Liverpool) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Joe Allen (Stoke City) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) Etienne Capoue (Watford)
May 19 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
HONG KONG, May 19 Tianjin Quanjian have a "verbal agreement" in place for their new signing but owner Shu Yuhui remained coy over the player's identity amid reports of a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borrusia Dortmund.