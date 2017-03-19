Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 21 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 13 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 12 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 11 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) 9 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Troy Deeney (Watford) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Andre Gray (Burnley) Pedro (Chelsea) Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.