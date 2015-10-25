Soccer-Benteke keen on Sakho stay at Palace
May 3 Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is eager to convince on-loan defender Mamadou Sakho to stay at the Premier League club past this season, the Belgian international has said.
Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 10 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) 5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 4 Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 3 Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa) Ross Barkley (Everton) Steven Naismith (Everton) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Juan Mata (Manchester United) Russell Martin (Norwich City) Sadio Mane (Southampton) Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United)
May 3 Everton winger Aaron Lennon is receiving treatment for a "stress-related illness", the Premier League club said after local media reported the player was detained by police over concerns for his welfare.