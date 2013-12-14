SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Middlesbrough v Burnley
April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 15 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 13 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 9 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 7 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 6 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 5 Oscar (Chelsea) Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) 4 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) Samir Nasri (Manchester City) David Silva (Manchester City) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur)
April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
April 7 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared his admiration for Hull City counterpart Marco Silva before the sides clash in the Premier League on Saturday.