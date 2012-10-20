Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 6 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Demba Ba (Newcastle United) Michu (Swansea City) 5 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 4 Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Nikica Jelavic (Everton) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Peter Crouch (Stoke City) Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) 3 Gervinho (Arsenal) Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Juan Mata (Chelsea) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Damien Duff (Fulham) Mladen Petric (Fulham) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Grant Holt (Norwich City) Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) Franco Di Santo (Wigan Athletic) Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (