Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 30 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 14 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 12 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 10 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Troy Deeney (Watford)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.