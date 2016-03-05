UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 17 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 15 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 14 Odion Ighalo (Watford) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 11 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) 8 Ross Barkley (Everton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Troy Deeney (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 7 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Shane Long (Southampton) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
