Soccer-Redknapp signs one-year deal at Birmingham
May 12 Harry Redknapp has signed a one-year deal to stay on at Championship side Birmingham City after helping them escape relegation, the club said on Friday.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 14 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 11 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 10 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 9 Odion Ighalo (Watford) 8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 7 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Ross Barkley (Everton) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) 5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Arouna Kone (Everton) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) Troy Deeney (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
May 12 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said that the 14-point gap between his club and leaders Chelsea is not an accurate reflection of the difference in quality between the two Premier League sides.