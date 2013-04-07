Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 22 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 19 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 17 Michu (Swansea City) Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Demba Ba (Chelsea) 14 Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 13 Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) 12 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 11 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) 10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Juan Mata (Chelsea) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Adam Le Fondre (Reading) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic) 9 Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.