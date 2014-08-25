Soccer-Clement confident Swansea can avoid relegation
April 27 Swansea City are confident they can avoid relegation after ending their six-game winless streak against Stoke City last weekend, manager Paul Clement said on Thursday.
Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 2 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) Steven Naismith (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Stevan Jovetic (Manchester City) Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) 1 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) Andreas Weimann (Aston Villa) Scott Arfield (Burnley) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) Andre Schuerrle (Chelsea) Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) Brede Hangeland (Crystal Palace) Seamus Coleman (Everton) Aiden McGeady (Everton) James Chester (Hull City) Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) Chris Wood (Leicester City) Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) David Silva (Manchester City) Juan Mata (Manchester United) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Nathaniel Clyne (Southampton) Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) Jack Rodwell (Sunderland) Nathan Dyer (Swansea City)
April 27 Swansea City are confident they can avoid relegation after ending their six-game winless streak against Stoke City last weekend, manager Paul Clement said on Thursday.
April 27 Southampton's injured striker Charlie Austin has returned to first-team training and could be back in action before the end of their Premier League campaign, manager Claude Puel said.