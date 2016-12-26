Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 13 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 12 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 10 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 7 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion) 6 Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City)
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.